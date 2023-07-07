Northland Rundown: Weekend of 7/7

NORTHLAND — If you want to know all the buzz taking place this weekend, here’s a list of events swarming through the region.

(All Weekend) In Two Harbors, the annual four-day Heritage Days event is taking place; featuring arts, crafts, stage entertainment, a street dance, two parades and more.

(July 7 & 8) In Duluth, the Freshwater Dance Collective presents a free, two-day Festival of Dance taking place on the Lakewalk (Gichi-Ode’ Akiing) from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.

(July 8) Grab your ball cap and sunscreen, Duluth Huskies are set to host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday at 3:00 pm. Tickets are available presale or onsite at the Wade Municipal Stadium.

(All weekend) The 69th Spooner Rodeo is taking place in Wisconsin; featuring top-notch competitors from around the region and across the country. The three-day event goes through Sat. July 8 at the Washburn County Fairgrounds.