NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on June 21st Plane Crash

DULUTH, MINN. – The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on the crash that killed two people just north of Duluth on June 21

The plane’s two occupants, 60-year-old Bryan Handyside and 64-year-old Matthew Joseph died in the crash.

The report indicates the plane overflew the Handyside’s private grass runway at 100 feet and was traveling 58 miles per hour,

The plane then climbed and accelerated to 64 miles per hour before slowing to 54 mph at 200 feet.

The plane then made a left turn and crashed about 450 yards from the grass landing strip.