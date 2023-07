Rox Take Series From Huskies with 6-4 Victory in Finale

Next up for Duluth, they'll host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 6:35 PM on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies closed out their home and home series with the St. Cloud Rox on Friday.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go Duluth’s way as St. Cloud took the final game 6 to 4.

Max Coupe would go two for three to lead the Huskies offensively.

