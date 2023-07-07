Two Harbors Heritage Days Draw Crowds

Food, gift vendors, entertainment and the dunk tank all have their fans.

There are countless reasons to head up the North Shore, and Two Harbor Heritage Days is certainly one of them.

The streets and sidewalks were filled with people out enjoying a Friday in July. There was a mix of street vendors, and various booths and displays.

You couldn’t walk far without seeing something to eat, or buy, or to take home. Some people are just browsing, some are keeping an eye out for old friends, and some are looking for something in particular. Something bee related, perhaps.

“We just had somebody beeline to our booth, and she’s like, ‘You’re honey! I’m out and I need more,'” said Vanessa Roers with Miel bee honey and wax products.

“And I’m like, ‘You walked up here with purpose, and she’s like ‘yes I did.’ You know, she said she had seen us at Tall Ships, and she said ‘you weren’t here last year.’ So, I said I made a point to come back here because so many people asked, ‘Where were you?'” Roers said.

Margaret Nurmi of Two Harbors was there with her niece.

She said she enjoys the dunk tank. When asked who she was there to see dunked, she laughed and said, “I can’t tell you.”

Heritage Days continue through the weekend.