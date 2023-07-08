Nice Girls of the North Marketplace Brings in Loyal Shoppers

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was a good day for a craft show, Nice Girls of the North held their monthly marketplace showing off handcrafted goods.

The marketplace has handmade items, which are all made by women artists.

The wide variety of items included yarn creations, exclusive clothing, baked goods and much more, even photographs and jewelry.

The market serves as a way for women and their crafts to be the focus. It brings in many regulars, both vendors and shoppers to the once monthly event.

All while they highlight beautifully handcrafted goods made by talented women.

“I love watching the customers when they see something they haven’t seen any other place before,” said Theresa Hornstein, president of Nice Girls of the North. “Because we have a lot of unique goodies. Like, I do silks and the yarns, and to watch somebody just petting the silk or the yarn, and you can see them smile, its part of why I do this,”

The market has been a staple in the community for nearly 12 years, and the vendors rally together to help each other with their items, which making the market even more special.

“We share pieces back and forth, and just the energy of the group, we feed off each other, it’s wonderful, if you get stuck you can, hey guys i need help with something, you got it,” said Hornstein.

The market is at the Spirit of the Lake Community School the second Saturday of each month from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

They also have a Facebook page where you can check out some of the goodies they have on hand for each monthly event.