One Injured in Shooting at Home in Virginia

VIRGINIA, MINN. – The City of Virginia’s Police Department reports that at 10:20 Saturday morning, it along with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol responded to a report of a shooting. The incident happened n the 600 block of 9th Street South in Virginia.

Upon arrival, a male suspect was taken into custody without incident. The gunshot victim, also an adult male, was transported to a Duluth hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

Virgina Deputy Police Chief Chad Nickila said the suspect and victim were familiar with one another and there is no ongoing threat to the general public.