Pairing Bread and Danish with Ciders and Beer

DULUTH, MINN. — Duluth is known for its cideries and breweries as well as for its bread and bakeries. Combine thee and you have five weeks where bread and cider or beer are paired.

Duluth’s Best Bread is bringing its baked goods to the breweries and cideries, and it kicked off Saturday at Wild State Cider.

Duluth’s Best Bread brought its pecan caramel rolls, berry cheesecake Danish, and macaroons. Each of these had a specific Wild State cider paired with them. Wild Apple for the Caramel rolls, Berry Jam for the Cheesecake Danish, and Peach Basil for the macaroons

Lisa Sinkkink told us “The cinnamon roll was my favorite but the topping on the cream cheese berry pastry was spectacular. “

Despite having only recently moved to Duluth from Mississippi, Lisa Sikkink considers herself to be a bit of an expert when it comes to the cideries in the city.

“I think I have tried all of the local Duluth Cideries. I would be happy to be proven wrong”, said Sikkink.

“I really like Wild State and Duluth Cider in particular. They both have a good variety of cider options with unique flavors. “

In the weeks to come Duluth’s Best Bread will be partnering with Hoops Brewing, Blacklist Brewing Canal Park Brewing, and Duluth Cider.