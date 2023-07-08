Two Vehicle Crash Critically Injures 10-year-old Girl

Belle was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Friday afternoon shortly before 3:30, a two-vehicle crash just south of Two Harbors on Highway 63 critically injured 10-Year-old Belle Gizelda Jimbo of Minneapolis.

Belle was a passenger in a 2016 Honda Pilot being driven by 44-year-old Mauel Jesus Jimbo when it was rear-ended by a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by 77-year-old David Hooey of Duluth.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the Honda Pilot was slowing for a separate crash on the right-hand shoulder of the highway when it was rear-ended.

The driver and two other passengers, a 7-year-old and a 35-year-old, in the Honda were not injured. The driver of the Chrysler was also not hurt.