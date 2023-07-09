Do You Know How To Geocache?

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Grab a GPS and get searching. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior held a Geocaching 101 presentation Sunday, July 9, to educate people on what Geocaching is and how you can get started.

“And my husband and I found it together and I said, ‘We have this new thing that we have to try.’ So we found it and we were instantly hooked,” said Jacque Cody, a board member of the Wisconsin Geocaching Association.

Check the trees, bushes, and park benches as all around Duluth and Superior are trinkets and containers that varies in sizes, shapes, and difficulty, all waiting to be found.

“Geocaching is a world-wide treasure hunt. We like to say that it gets you to go down a road and discover places that you wouldn’t normally ever go down,” said Cody.

Caches can come in all shapes and sizes. Some are easy to find, while others can be extremely difficult to even notice.

But where does one start to find their own Geocache?

By downloading the ‘Geocaching’ app on your smartphone, you can see locations of all of the different caches in your area. From there, all you have to do is click on one of the caches and it’ll guide you to it.

“Some are in the woods, some are in fence posts, some are in plain sight. Nothing is ever buried so it’s always able to be found,” said Cody.

For those more interested in hiding, you can even hide your own geocaches in your own containers.

“We suggest that people find at least 50 to 100 caches before they start hiding their own. Just so they can get an idea of where they’re hidden, how they’re hidden, what type of containers,” said Cody. “You always want to keep them closer to your area. Never want to hide the cache on vacation, because if something happens to it you just can’t go there the next day and fix it.”

Alongside Sunday’s Geocaching presentation, the Richard I. Bong Veterans Museum have announced a new geocache location was approved and set-up outside the museum.