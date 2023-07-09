Downtown Duluth’s ‘Sidewalk Days’ Starts Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — 75 vendors and 15 food vendors will be taking over downtown Duluth for Sidewalks Days this week.

The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Sidewalk Days is described as downtown Duluth’s biggest shopping festival of the year.

The event covers Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 5th Avenue West.

Local retailers bring merchandise into the street.

There will also be live music, activities for the kids, and free entertainment, including a Cadillac Show and the Street dance on First Street Friday night.