Reggae & World Music Festival Takes Over Bayfront July 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for the 17th annual Reggae and World Music Festival at Bayfront Park this Saturday.

Singers from all over the world will take the stage starting at 1 p.m. and lasting through the night.

It’s an all-ages event that keeps getting bigger every year.

The Bayfront Reggae Fest’s mission is to provide cultural entertainment through reggae and world music artists who spread the message of love, hope and equality for all people worldwide, according to is website.

The festival also supports the Jamaica Minnesota Organization and the KAKO Foundation of Duluth to help with the education of students in Jamaica and Haiti.

