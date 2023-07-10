C.J. Ham Returns to Denfeld for 4th Annual Football Camp

Ham led over 400 kids from the 1st grade all the way up the 9th grade.

DULUTH, Minn.- Since 2019, Duluth native and Vikings Fullback C.J. Ham has returned to his hometown to lead his annual football camp.

The tradition continued this past Saturday when Ham led over 400 kids from the 1st grade all the way up the 9th grade with hands on training as well as conversations on leadership, work ethic, and education.

During the camp, the 2011 graduate of Denfeld high school reflected on when he was a child and explained why it’s important for him to return year after year and put on the camp.

“It means the world to me, to be able to bring this to where I grew up. Growing up in the boys and girls club, the community center, the value center. Being able to play sports my whole life, we didn’t have something like this. So right away when I made it to the NFL and I thought people are doing this, I said I have to bring this back to the community. To have these kids come out here and have fun and play the game I love, being able to be a figure and bring this back to them, it just means the world to me,” said Ham.

Ham is gearing up for his 7th NFL season with the Vikings.