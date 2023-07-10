Chester Bowl Reveals New Bridge

DULUTH, Minn. — A new Chester Bowl Bridge officially opened this afternoon.

It was a beautiful day today as the Chester Bowl Bridge officially re-opened. Many were present to celebrate rebuilding the bridge that was washed out in the 2012 flood.

After the flood, a temporary footbridge was used during certain times of the year, but it had its own problems and was not a permanent solution.

With the new bridge, hikers, runners, and those just out for a nice stroll can enjoy year round access that allows smooth transitions any time of the year from one trail to the next.

“Chester Park is just sort of a legacy park and it goes all the way back to the start of Duluth when this is one of the first established parks in the city,” said Jessica Peterson, Parks and Recreation Manager for City of Duluth. “The types of recreation that can be found here has changed over the years, but what hasn’t changed is the feeling of being in truly a park like wilderness experience in the heart of Duluth.”

The upgrades were funded by a grant from St. Louis County, contributions from the general public and in kind donations.

There is also a fundraising campaign to renovate the Thom Storm Chalet.

Improvements will continue into the future so generations to come will benefit from the area’s beauty.