Flames Destroy Home In Barnum Township

BARNUM, Minn. — The Moose Lake Area Fire Department released images showing just how bad a house fire was in Barnum Township over the weekend.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a house on the 3700 block of Grizzly Lane.

A child was rescued from inside the burning home by an adult who saw smoke coming from the house, according to officials.

The child was not injured.

One person, though, was treated for some burns and smoke inhalation.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.