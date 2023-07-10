Former Huskies Boeve & Campbell Selected in MLB Draft

Boeve spent the 2021 season in Duluth. While Campbell was with the Huskies in 2022.

SEATTLE, Wash.- A former Huskies All-Star heard his name called on Sunday at the MLB draft.

Infielder Mike Boeve went 54th overall to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boeve was with the Huskies for the summer of 2021. In 67 games, he would club 84 hits and have 47 runs batted in.

Boeve played collegiately for Omaha, where he would collect the Summit League Player of the Year Award in 2022 as well as first-team all-conference honors.

Even more of an impressive stat, Boeve struck out only nine times as a junior.

Another former Huskies all-star was drafted on Monday as Kristian Campbell went to the Boston Red Sox at pick number 132.

Just last summer Campbell was on the Huskies roster. He had a team-leading 45 runs batted in as well as a .356 batting average.

Campbell could also steal a bag too as he had 31 stolen bases in 58 games.

He played his college ball at Georgia Tech where he would be named as an all-american as a freshman.

In his most recent season, Campbell almost batted .400 while only striking out eight percent of his plate appearances.