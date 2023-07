Huskies Keep Rolling with Series Opener Victory

Kasen Wells lead the way going 3-5 with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies earned the 12-8 victory in Game One Monday evening over the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

The Huskies bats came alive in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a bases clearing triple by Kasen Wells who would finish the night 3-5.

Next up, Duluth will look for the sweep in Game Two with Thunder Bay, Tuesday at 6:35 PM from Wade Stadium.