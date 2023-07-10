Images From The 45th Annual Red Cliff Pow Wow

BAYFIELD, County – The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is celebrating July with its 45th annual Red Cliff Pow Wow.

The Tribal Communications Department gave FOX 21 permission to show just a few of 800 photographs taken at the Pow Wow.

The annual Red Cliff Pow Wow is held the first weekend in July and is the ideal opportunity for visitors to experience Anishinaabe culture, language, dancing, and drumming, according to the band.

Tribal members and visitors travel from all over to take part in several grand entries and dance specials.

“The annual Pow Wow is just one of many cultural events hosted by the Red Cliff Tribe. These events are more than just entertainment – they preserve Gaa-Miskwaabikaang culture and help ensure Anishinaabeg/Ojibwe traditions are passed on to future generations,” according to a statement from the band.