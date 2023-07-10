Knowing Your Neighbor: Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna

DULUTH, Minn. — Saunas, which are steam baths that come from Finland are not just places to relax, but they also can help improve mental and physical wellbeing.

Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna offer many ways to reduce stress and anxiety through saunas.

“Cedar and Stone is a stress relieve company, we just help people destroy stress and anxiety all day every day, and we do that through the practice of sauna,” said Justin Juntunen, Founder and CEO of Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna.

When most people think of saunas, they may think of the one they would find at a hotel or a gym. Owner Justin Juntunen says that using an authentic sauna properly can make all the difference, their saunas have timber, rocks and fresh local water, which create the best possible experience.

“Good sauna, you actually enjoy the heat and you walk through this practice of hot, cold, rest, rehydrate, repeat and when you do those steps, when you do all of them in that cycle again and again and again, it literally relieves your stress through giving you a small cardio workout,” said Juntunen.

Cedar and Stone is a newer company that sits on hillside near West Duluth.

Juntunen used to build saunas with his family when he was younger, and he is now focusing on bringing the practice to others, especially when it is needed.

“We’re in the age of anxiety right. The post COVID world and all that’s going on in our lives is full of anxiety and stress and hectic fast paced life and so often that is through the digital world and the pace of live around us,” said Juntunen.

The company offers sauna session, with many set up at Pier B Resort, people can hop in one for a fun and relaxing time.

“We have multiple right on the harbor side and a cold plunge to go jump into right in the water,” said Juntunen.

They also hand build their own custom saunas right in their shop. Which are highly detailed and well designed.

They produce two to three every month and send them too many different locations.

15:08 “Hand built here in Duluth Minnesota by really tremendous craftsman that we work with that we are so proud of, local materials coming in, handcrafted here and then sent out across the country,” said Juntunen.

Cedar and Stone focuses on created the best custom saunas for people, and puts a lot of time and effort into each one.

“I’m the most proud when I know we do work for somebody that they’re trusting us with an investment in their health and their families health for decades to come,” said Juntunen.

They aren’t stopping just yet, Cedar and Stone are planning to build a large floating sauna, which will be able to hold almost a dozen people.