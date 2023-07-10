‘Men As Peacemakers’ Program Helps Men Change Course Against Domestic Violence

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Men As Peacemakers is working to help stop domestic violence.

Just last year alone, 70,000 Minnesota women received help from domestic violence agencies, according to the Safe Haven Shelter.

To help reduce that violence, there are groups like Men As Peacemakers in Duluth working to help prevent violence against women and children.

Training was held Monday for volunteers of the non-profit who want to learn how to help repeat offenders get out of the cycle of domestic violence.

“The goal of this program is to help people who have used violence to see different alternatives to using violence to have healthier relationships moving forward,” said Laura Thro, coordinator for the Domestic Violence Restorative Circle.

For more information, check out www.menaspeacemakers.org.