Northland College Names New Head Baseball & Head Men’s Hockey Coach

The school made the official announcements last Friday.

ASHLAND, Wis.- Northland College in Ashland has a new head baseball coach.

The team named former Duluth Denfeld coach Cal Fougner as their new bench boss.

Fougner had been with Valley City State in North Dakota since 2020 as their lead assistant coach.

He also coached at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College back in 2012.

On the ice, the Northland Men’s hockey team also naming a new head coach.

And it’s a familiar face as alum Shane Buckley returns to lead the program.

Buckley was most recently with West Virginia, where he coached at the last four seasons.

He also has ties to Ashland high school in town, where he was an assistant and a head coach.

Buckley graduated from Northland College in 2013.