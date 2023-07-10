St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Help In Finding Missing Meadowlands Man

KQDS Staff,

Kenneth Peterson Missing

MEADOWLANDS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Meadowlands.

51-year-old Kenneth Scott Peterson was last seen leaving his house walking southbound on Highway 7 on July 6 around noon, according to a press release.

Peterson is described as 5’11, average build, sandy brown hair, and scruffy facial hair. He was last wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and glasses.

The Sheriff’s Office says to contact Dispatch at 218-742-9825 with any information on his whereabouts.

