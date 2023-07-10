UMD’s Noah Cates & Flyers Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

Cates was one of four NHL rookies to appear in every game for his team.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.- It appears former Bulldog Noah Cates and the Philadelphia Flyers won’t have to go to arbitration anymore.

On Monday, the left wing and Philadelphia agreed to a two-year contract extension worth 5.25 million dollars.

Cates recorded 38 points in 82 games for the Flyers last season.

He was one of four NHL rookies to appear in every game for his team.

More money won’t be the only change for Noah this year. He changed his jersey number from 49 to 27.