A Final Farewell to Macgrouper

One of Great Lakes Aquarium's biggest fish is moving on to bigger waters.

DULUTH, Minn.– Tuesday was the last chance to say a final good-bye to one of the Great Lakes Aquarium’s biggest fish.

Macgrouper is the large orange-spotted grouper, just shy of four feet and will eat about anything. Macgrouper has been a part of the Great Lakes Aquarium since 2014.

“I actually took care of this system for quite awhile, so I dove into this system with him to clean the exhibit quite a bit. So I was up close and personal with him quite a few times,” said the Director of Building Operations, Darin Reinke. “It’s sad to see him move on, but it’s also good to get him to a much larger exhibit where he has more room to grow even larger.”

He was a part of the ‘Shipwrecks Alive’ exhibit which will be changing into a schooling fish exhibit.

“I’m just glad that he’s going to an aquarium that’s really close to us,” said Reinke.

6 p.m. was the last chance to catch Macgrouper. However, he isn’t going far.

Macgrouper will be going down to the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley later this week.