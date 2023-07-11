Coffee Conversation: Spiritwood Foundation Concert at Veterans on the Lake

ELY, Minn. — Veterans on the Lake will host the Spiritwood Foundation’s first-ever Concert and 40th Anniversary of Veterans on the Lake Sat. July 15 starting at 7:00 pm.

The event, ‘Under The Big Top,’ features the musical talent of Monroe Crossing, Ely Ledgerockin’ Chorus, Pat and Donna Surface by 7-time Minnesota State Fiddle Champion Mary LaPlant, Marina Whight, and Butch Schmidt.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Veterans on The Lake and the Spiritwood Foundation’s programs for seniors and veterans.

Veterans on The Lake’s serves disabled veterans and their families.

The Spiritwood Foundation offers support toward organizations and individuals afflicted with seniors, Alzheimer’s Disease, and other forms of dementia.

For more information on ‘Under The Big Top’ and its mission, visit SpiritwoodBigTop.com.