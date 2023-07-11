Four Bulldogs Invited to USA Hockey Women’s National Festival

The festival will take place from August 7th to August 13 at Lake Placid in New York.

DULUTH, Minn.- Four UMD women’s hockey players will be participating in the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival later this summer.

Maggie Flaherty, Gabbie Hughes, Mannon McMahon, and Clara Van Wieren have all been invited to compete at the Festival.

Duluth native Sanya Sandahl will also serve as the goaltending coach.

It will take place from August 7th to August 13 at Lake Placid in New York.

The festival concludes with a three-game series against Canada from August 16th to August 19th.