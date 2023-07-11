Huskies Extend Win Streak to Four Straight

Josh Duarte extends his hit streak to nine games, going 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies earned their fourth straight victory on Tuesday evening, sweeping Thunder Bay 13-6.

The Huskies started out hot with a six run first inning. Brandon Compton would pick up his seventh home run of the season. While, left fielder Josh Duarte extended his hit streak to nine games.

Duluth hits the road for a five game away stint, set to take on the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday.