Naomi Rogge Joins SDE of Swedish Women’s Hockey League

Rogge graduated as the program's all-time games played record holder.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former Bulldog Naomi Rogge will get to play hockey this year after all.

Rogge originially signed her first professional contract with the Metropolitan Riveters of the PHF earlier this off-season, but the league would be bought out.

Now, she’s heading overseas as she signed a deal with SDE of the Swedish Women’s Hockey League.

She was also a member of the 100 point club, as she tallied 114 total points in her Bulldog career.