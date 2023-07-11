Northwood Children’s Services Celebrates Sponsors At 25th Annual Golf Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. — About 100 golfers gathered at the Ridgeview Country Club all to raise money for a good cause.

It was the Northwood Children’s Services 25th Annual Golf Tournament. The mental health treatment facility for kids provides many programs to help create a better future for them. Many of the sponsors have been supporting Northwoods since they started the golf tournaments.

“We have drinks and just all kinds of different things to support these guys and say thank you for all of the work that they do for us out in the community. They really are our supporters and because of them we’re able to help kids the way that we do,” said Morgana Kolenda, Director of Resource Development.

All money raised will be used to send children to summer camp in August. That summer camp gives kids the opportunity to enjoy all the fun outdoor activities Minnesota has to offer.