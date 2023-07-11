UPDATE: Missing Meadowlands Man Found Safe

UPDATE (July 11, 1:30 p.m.) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that Kenneth Peterson, who has been missing from the Meadowlands area has been found safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

MEADOWLANDS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Meadowlands.

51-year-old Kenneth Scott Peterson was last seen leaving his house walking southbound on Highway 7 on July 6 around noon, according to a press release.

Peterson is described as 5’11, average build, sandy brown hair, and scruffy facial hair. He was last wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and glasses.

The Sheriff’s Office says to contact Dispatch at 218-742-9825 with any information on his whereabouts.