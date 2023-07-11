St. Luke’s Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Benefit Tournament

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday was the 40th Annual Benefit Tournament for the St. Luke’s Foundation.

The tournament located at the Northland Country Club included golf, jewelry making, pickle-ball, and more. All funds raised go to the foundation’s Unrestricted Campaign. Which is where employees can help a patient in need by asking the foundation for programs and services provided to them that might not be covered by insurance.

The day is also about making connections and having a good time.

“We are so grateful. It’s just a wonderful day for people to get together. And it feels great to just see so many smiles and see people face to face again and be out there and enjoy it. Not only is it a day of fun and laughter and joy, it’s for a good cause,” said Catherine Carter Huber, Executive Director of the St. Luke’s Foundation.

This is just one of two events that the St. Luke’s Foundation puts on every year. The next event is their Circle of Light Gala happening in September.