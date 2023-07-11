Undefeated Bluegreens Prepare for Postseason

Duluth FC is set to meet up with Minnesota Twinstars FC, at home on Wednesday in the Midwest North Semifinal. Kick off is set for 7 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- All season long Duluth FC has shined on the pitch. Now the Bluegreens are preparing to make the shift into the postseason.

On Saturday, Duluth FC completed an 11-0-1 undefeated regular season schedule for the first time in program history, slotting the Bluegreens as the one seed heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the bottom seeded Minnesota Twinstars FC.

In previous two matches Duluth put up nine goals, allowing just one against Minnesota. This season, the playoff format has a different look. Duluth FC will fight to claim the Midwest North Conference before heading into the regional round of the tournament. With the record the Bluegreens have held throughout the season, head coach Sean Morgan knows they’ll be playing with a target on their back.

“I think it’s very hard to win every game that you’ve played, especially when we’re playing the same teams twice it’s even more difficult to beat a team three times. So, it’s definitely going to be challenging and we know that teams have seen the unbeaten record and want to make sure that there’s a dent in it at some point and playoffs is one and done, we have to change our mentality just a little bit that there maybe is a little bit more pressure on these games but I think we’ve managed that pressure really well throughout the season. It’s just about taking it game by game at this point,” says coach Morgan.

An undefeated season is not easy to pull off, but Duluth has managed to find a way, although the Bluegreens believe their best game is yet to be played.

“It is a confidence booster with the regular season that we’ve had but playoffs they’re different. Regular season, you can afford to draw, to lose but come playoffs you can’t afford any mistake at all because that could be it. You know there’s still a lot that we can work on that we can improve so, we’re definitely not at our peak yet, we’re doing well but not at our peak yet,” says Bluegreens defender Dylan Zavatini.

