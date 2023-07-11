West Duluth Branch Library Hosts Outdoor Fun Day

DULUTH, Minn. — The West Duluth Branch Library invited families out for some fun Monday.

The library hosted a party in its backyard with many games such as ladder toss, horseshoes, and giant Jenga. The free event gives kids a chance to meet other kids, get to know the librarians, and just get out of the house.

Those who attended were even able to discover new resources that the library offers.

“Some kids come here, they’re very shy, but then they just open up when they’re around kids their own age and just playing with families. So, it’s a really good opportunity for them,” said Kaela Breezee, library technician.

The next events coming for the West Duluth Branch Library will be squad car and firefighter story times in August.