Beach Parties at Park Point are Teaching Water Safety

DULUTH, Minn. — Park Point is hosting a series of beach parties, where you can learn the importance of water safety while taking a splash in Lake Superior.

The parties are taking place at the beach house on park point, right on the edge of the lake.

Life guards and professionals are on hand to teach about rip currents, hypothermia, and other important information.

There’s music, fun activities, and beach toys to play with, and even prizes when you test your knowledge on beach safety.

The next party will take place on July 28, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.