Blood Donations Needed Even In Busy Summer Months

A blood drive at the Duluth Red Cross chapter office Wednesday was part of the effort to keep donors involved.

Summer is a very busy time for many people, but the need for a steady supply of blood continues year-round.

Wednesday the Red Cross held a blood drive at their chapter office by the Miller Hill Mall. The entire morning was booked with appointments and there were just a few openings left heading into the afternoon.

Volunteers from St. Cloud pitched in by coming up to help draw blood in Duluth. Whether you are a first-timer or an experienced donor, the Red Cross says the registration goes quickly online, and that when you arrive, the process is clean and safe. And the need is real.

“These blood drives are vital for people. Lately in Duluth, we’ve had a couple of car accidents where people would need that blood at the hospital when they got admitted for injuries,” said Penny Dieryck, a Red Cross Volunteer.

“I can tell you my father recently survived a bout of sepsis, and his iron was so low he ended up getting two units of blood. So, you never know when the need is going to arise, but it is vital. If people can give and are willing to give, only a very small portion of the population actually give blood. So, it’s a great way to help somebody else in a half-hour of your time, and easy to do,” said Dieryck.

Community partnerships are a big part of a successful drive. Starbucks helped host Wednesday, including staffing the ever-important snack table in the canteen. Next week there will be two more Red Cross blood drives. Next Thursday in the Miller Hill Mall, and next Friday at UWS in the Yellowjacket Student Union.