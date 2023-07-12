Duluth FC Scores Five Unanswered Against TwinStars to Secure Spot in Conference Final

Tyler Limmer led the BlueGreens with two goals in the contest.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC continued their winning ways on Wednesday, defeating the Minnesota TwinStars 5 to 1 in NPSL North Conference semifinals.

The TwinStars would take the lead at the 36th minute, but after that it was all Duluth FC as they score five unanswered goals.

Next up for Duluth FC, they’ll host Med City in the NPSL North Conference final on Saturday. Gametime is still to be determined.