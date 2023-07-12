Fisherman’s Body Recovered From Leech Lake

WALKER, Minn. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a fisherman was recovered from Leech Lake on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:49 p.m. Monday of an overdue fisherman who was fishing near his residence near Walker. Deputies searched the area where they later found his boat just after 8:15 p.m.

The body of the 71-year-old fisherman was found at Tuesday night at 6:32 p.m.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.