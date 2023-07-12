Ice Cream Social Raises Money For CHUM

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a pleasant day to get outside and enjoy some ice cream on Tuesday.

Whenever it’s Love Creamery’s Salted Caramel or good old classic Neapolitan from Super One, the Central Hillside Farmers Market has it all. This time, the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church handed out complimentary ice cream with a donation towards CHUM.

“CHUM relies on the generosity of donors, and we too just want to be a part of that generosity,” said Pastor David Carlson.

All donations from the ice cream social will go towards CHUM. For the last 50 years, the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church has helped start up CHUM and provided food, shelter, and donations over the years.