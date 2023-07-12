Levi Axtell, Who Admits Killing a Grand Marais Man, Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

COOK COUNTY, MINN. — The Grand Marais man charged with killing a 77-year-old-man in a home invasion earlier this year, has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Michael Cuzzo ‘s decision comes just days after 27-year-old Levi Axtell was civilly committed.

The commitment was based on Cook County Public Health and Human Services’ determination that Axtell is a mentally ill and dangerous person.

On March 8th Axtel, by his own admission, killed Lawrence Scully with a shovel and then with a moose antler.

Axtell told police he beat Scully to death because he had been convicted in the early 80s of a child sex crime and Axtell thought Scully would offend again.

On Wednesday Axtell was committed for an initial period of six months, but that could be extended indefinitely.