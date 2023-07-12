Newcomers Learn the Art of Fly-Fishing

DULUTH, Minn. — Fishing is a very popular outdoor sport in Minnesota, and there is many ways of doing it

Minnesota Trout Unlimited is teaching the basics of fly-fishing in hopes to get more people on the water.

Over a dozen people gathered at Lester Park Wednesday to learn about fly-fishing and how to cast the rod.

Mastering the technique takes time but the newcomers were able to try their hand at making a perfect cast.

Instructors taught how to start making a cast and how to follow it through and they also shared some simple fly fishing concepts.

There will be multiple clinks throughout July, Minnesota Trout Unlimited and Parks and Rec partner to put them on.

“The basics of kind of what fly-fishing is and how does it differ from standard reel fishing or bait fishing, a lot of people are familiar a little bit with at least the name fly fishing, but they might not be familiar with the equipment that you use, and how does it differ from reel fishing and the basics of casting,” said Andrew St. Croix, Clinic Instructor.

If you are interested in learning the basics of fly-fishing, there will be more clinics on Wednesday of the next two weeks.