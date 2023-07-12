PAVSA Fundraiser

DULUTH, MINN. — Cupcakes, a Food Truck and a prize drawing were all a part of fundraising efforts by PAVSA, or Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault

Each year PAVSA directly helps a little more than one-thousand people who have been victims of sexual assault

Additionally, the group provides community education to about 5,000 people.

The Executive Director of PAVSA, SaraI Niemi said, “It’s kind of a nice low-key fundraiser that helps support the service we have. We raise money and that money goes toward supporting people facing needs. Financial assistance they might need in the aftermath of experiencing violence, different things like that. Sexual violence is really common in our community. So even if you think you don’t know someone who’s experienced it, you probably have. So our work is really important and we’re just really appreciative of those people who show up for us and help us keep doing what we can in the community.”

The group is funded by grants from the federal government and local charitable organizations as well as by fundraisers. The fundraiser today will likely raise about $5,000 dollars that can be used for whatever the group decides is the most pressing needs