Power Up the Plaza

DULUTH, MINN. — The Plaza located next to the Minnesota Power and Allete Building is home to the weekly Power up the Plaza event

This combination of music and free coffee creates an environment that is conducive to creating community in the downtown area.

Power up the Plaza happens each Wednesday morning.

The event lasts from 10 until 11 and will happen through September 13.

Different bands will be playing each week, the initial event had the group Indecent Proposal.

Coffee was provided by Duluth Coffee Company.

Allette and other local businesses along with Downtown Duluth sponsor Power Up the Plaza.