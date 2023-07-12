Rooney Rounds Out Bulldogs at USA Women’s Hockey National Festival

The festival takes place August 7th through the 13th in Lake Placid, New York.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.- It was announced on Tuesday that four UMD women’s hockey standouts from a year ago will be skating at the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival.

Also on the list is former UMD goaltender and olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney.

Rooney has already established herself, but it will be a big weekend for current Bulldogs Mannon McMahon and Clara Van Wieren, as they hope to secure a spot on the U.S. Collegiate Select Team.

