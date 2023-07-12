Sidewalk Days Kicks off and Hundreds of Cars Line up for Car Show

DULUTH, Minn. — Not only does Sidewalk Days have vendors and food, there was also a car show Wednesday night that had hundreds of hot rods lined up on Superior Street

Old classic trucks to new sports cars, the show was packed with people and wheels.

The cars took over eight blocks in downtown Duluth, car fanatics or people passing by could look at the fine details of each vehicle.

There was even a few motorcycles on display. Many owners stood by their cars and gave insider information of all the little things about their ride.

Including one owner that had frogs on his car because of its nickname, coming from its engine being in the back giving it power.

“Everybody’s like, my mom had one, or my aunt had one, or you know family that had one, and it brought back memories for them, so I like doing that,” said Car Owner Den Rutka.

The fun will continue at Sidewalk Days with the daily vendors.

On Friday movies in the park will be showing Top Gun: Maverick ahead on the airshows this weekend.