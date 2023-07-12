Superior Hiking Trail Association In Need Of Volunteers For Upcoming Projects

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The Superior Hiking Trail runs over 300 miles from the Wisconsin-Minnesota border to the Canadian border and is maintained through the help of volunteers.

Over the next 6 weeks the Superior Hiking Trail Association is in need of 200 volunteers for some big projects. Helping out on the trail includes moving rocks and dirt, building boardwalks, and clearing brush.

Anyone can volunteer as long you are able to walk a few miles. The group even provides camping and dinner.

“It’s kind of amazing that right here on the North Shore we have a world class hiking trail right?” said Barbara Budd, Volunteer and Education Coordinator for the Superior Hiking Trail Association. “So, lots of walks in the woods, some views of the lake, it’s all spectacular.”

Budd says people like to give back to the trail and even find lifelong friendships out of volunteering.

“I had one long-time volunteer say the most valuable thing he got out of his time volunteering on the trail was the friendships that he made. Another volunteer, a young woman let me know that she finally found her people. So, a lot of fun to watch that happening,” said Budd.

The first volunteer opportunity starts Wednesday. Details on that and more their website.