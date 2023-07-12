Virginia Murder Suspect: “I Woke Up From A Dream And Was Told To Shoot My Brother”

VIRGINIA, Minn. — An attempted murder charge has been filed against a Virginia man accused of shooting his brother in the head.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert Cope, 30, told authorities he “…woke up from a dream and was told to shoot my brother.”

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. July 8 at a residence on 9th Street South in Virginia.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

The complaint said the victim’s brain was nicked by the bullet, which put him on a ventilator in the ICU.

Cope is a convicted felon who now faces six felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder, which that charge alone comes with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

To read the full criminal complaint, click here.