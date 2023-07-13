Essentia Health’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Highlights Local And Regional Artists Work

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health is highlighting the work of local and regional artists by hanging their pieces around their new hospital.

There are around 100 new pieces of art at the St. Mary’s Medical Center. To celebrate there was an artist’s reception Wednesday.

Submissions feature wildlife, the Northern Lights, and some even pay homage to Indigenous culture.

One of the artists says seeing the artwork helps patients.

“It plays a role in bringing your wholeness to mind, you know bringing your wholeness back together. Instead of just the concentration on your illness or your pain. So, yeah, it’s a great thing for hospitals to do. It’s important,” said Ann Klefstad, artist.

Patients can expect to see art in public spaces such as waiting rooms and corridors.