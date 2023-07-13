Former Huskie Devin Hurdle Signs with Texas Rangers

In 57 games in 2022, Hurdle would club five home runs for Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Earlier this week the Duluth Huskies saw two former players get drafted in the MLB draft.

Duluth can now add another former player making the jump to a major league organization.

On Tuesday, Shortstop Devin Hurdle signed a contract with the Texas Rangers.

Hurdle would spend last summer with the Huskies.

He would play his college ball for Omaha, where he would earn 1st team honors in the Summit League this past spring.