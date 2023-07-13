Six Superior City FC Members Earn End of Year Honors

Superior City FC finished the year with a 7-4-1 overall record.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior City FC men’s team had a memorable first season as a program.

Now, members of the team are being rewarded for their efforts this past season.

On Thursday, the UPSL Midwest-West division announced their end of the year awards.

Forward Mally Lumsden was a scoring machine for Superior and as a result he had to share the Golden Boot award with three others.

Lumsden as well as the other three players would finish with six goals on the year.

On the sidelines, Superior’s head coach Otto Berti was named the Midwest-West Coach of the Year. He helped lead the team to a 7-4-1 overall record.

Four other players on the Superior roster as well as Lumsden would make it on the all-league teams.

On the first team, was Lumsden along with midfielder Ryan Tomsche and defender Matti Sysimaki.

Superior City would tie with Minneapolis City and St. Croix with all having three members on the first team.

Then on the second team was midfielder Raggi Carvalho and defender Nick Braun.