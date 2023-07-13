St. Scholastica Announces 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

The class will officially be inducted on October 14th as part of Homecoming weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- The College of St. Scholastica announced their 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class on Thursday afternoon.

It will be the 12th class in program history to be inducted.

The class includes a pair of All-Americans, Walt Aufderheide, who is tied for the program record with 18 wins as he manned the pipes for the Saints from 1979 to 1981.

Then on the court, Stacy Deadrick enters the hall. Deadrick played for the Saints from 87 to 91. She finished as the leader in steals with 436.

Others in the class include skiier Jeremy Hecker. He was the first skiier to qualify for multiple NCAA championships.

Then to round out the class is longtime baseball assistant coach Tim Anderson and Director of Athletics Don Olson.

