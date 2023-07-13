Wilderness Open Tryout Camp with New Head Coach

The Wilderness will need to get down to 25 players by September 1st.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- This week marked the official return of the Minnesota Wilderness as the team looks to follow up last season’s Midwest Division title.

The Wilderness opened up camp this week in Superior with a new leader on the bench.

Colten St. Clair takes over for Brett Skinner, who departed for the Fargo Force.

St. Clair, along with general management and the scouting staff will use the camp this week to select who will be invited to to team’s preseason training camp begininning on August 21st.

St. Clair says it’s been a good couple of weeks in his new job and he finally feels somewhat acclimated.

“It’s been a smooth transition. I think the organization is first class. Dave Boitz called me and hired me. I can’t thank him enough for it. But, it’s been good so far. The best part is kind of getting to know the players a bit. Knowing what we need in order to be successful next year. Now, this is the fun part. You get to put the team together a little bit, organize how you want to play and just see their faces again,” said St. Clair.

As for what St. Clair is looking for in terms of a roster.

“You can make as many mock lineups as you want or whatever. But, I think it’s just finding the way we want to play to our identity and just finding the right puzzle pieces really to put it all together. Obviously getting a goal scorer or playmaker is something that is very attractive and coaches. But at the same time, you just need guys that can play the best at their role,” added St. Clair.

